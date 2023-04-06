10News Anchor Wale Aliyu covers closure of eastbound SR-78
Posted at 5:23 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 20:47:18-04
(KGTV) — 10News anchor Wale Aliyu was in the Oceanside community Wednesday night reporting on the reopening of westbound State Route 78 and the closure of eastbound SR-78.
Caltrans officials said eastbound SR-78, between El Camino Real and College Boulevard, are shut down as crews “complete repairs on nine culverts.”
Watch the video above for more information on the project.
