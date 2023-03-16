Sinkhole forces closure of westbound SR-78 lanes in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Westbound lanes on a stretch of state Route 78 in Vista are slated to be closed for multiple days as crews work to repair a sinkhole on the side of the road.

The highway’s three westbound lanes are shut down between College Boulevard and El Camino Real.

Until the repairs are complete, Vista officials said motorists will be detoured to "College Boulevard/Vista Way off-ramp, then west on Vista Way to the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real on-ramp."

The sinkhole is several feet in size and on the highway’s shoulder. Some drivers told ABC 10News they have noticed problems a while back while traveling in the area, such as a dip in several lanes.

Once the westbound repairs are complete, Caltrans officials said crews will shut down eastbound lanes to complete repairs.

Crews will need to fix the metal pipe culvert that runs underneath the highway, according to Caltrans.

While Vista officials said the repairs were expected to last at least until Monday, March 20, Caltrans said they planned to update the construction schedule with exact times on Friday afternoon.