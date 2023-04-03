SR-78 lanes in Oceanside expected to reopen Wednesday following sinkhole repair

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Drivers can expect the westbound lanes on a stretch of State Route 78 in Oceanside to reopen this week after a sinkhole forced them to be shut down in mid-March.

According to Caltrans, construction crews have started repaving and restriping the lanes from College Boulevard to El Camino Real.

The three lanes were closed on Wednesday, March 15 due to emergency sinkhole repair work following a heavy rainstorm that hit San Diego County.

The repair work is expected to be done by Wednesday morning. Officials say by that time, crews will close the eastbound lanes to repair the other side of the damaged culverts that caused the sinkhole.

“Our crews will continue working around the clock when the eastbound lanes close,” said Caltrans Public Information Officer Hayden Manning.

“Motorists should expect lanes to remain closed for approximately three weeks.”

The Changeable Messages Signs on northbound and southbound Interstate 15 will remain in place, and crews will move the westbound SR-78 sign to the eastbound lanes.

Drivers will detour at the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real off-ramp, then east on Vista Way to the eastbound SR-78 College Boulevard on-ramp.