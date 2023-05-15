Nathan Fletcher apologizes, addresses allegations against him in letter to supporters

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Board of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is set to resign from office on Monday, but prior to leaving his position, he offered an apology to his supporters and defended himself from allegations made against him by a former Metropolitan Transit System employee.

In a letter obtained by ABC 10News, the 46-year-old Fletcher apologized to his District 4 constituents and acknowledged that “I let you down.”

Fletcher also addressed the sexual harassment and assault claims made against him, saying his actions “as a married man” were “inappropriate” but also noted that they were “consensual” and “often initiated by the plaintiff.”

Fletcher also said he supports the independent investigation that was launched by the MTS.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Constituents, Supporters, and Friends:

Today, I resigned my position as a Supervisor for the 4th District of San Diego County. I own, unequivocally, the responsibility for making the mistake of engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside of my marriage.

And while I strenuously deny the allegations you have no doubt heard levied against me, I apologize for letting down so many people important to me – my family, staff, constituents, supporters, and friends. I failed to live to the standards I expect of myself, and those which are rightly demanded of our elected officials. I believe our representatives should be role models and held to the highest standards in both their public and personal lives in a way that honors the public’s trust and confidence. While no one is without flaws and mistakes, I fully accept that I did not live up to this standard, and my resignation is appropriate. You put your faith in me as your elected representative, and I let you down. For that, I am truly sorry.

Regarding the accusations against me: I am confident that when all communications are made public, including written messages and voice recordings, and the interactions and exchanges are fully revealed in a court of law under the penalty of perjury, the truth will present a very different reality. As a married man, my actions were unquestionably inappropriate, but they were consensual and often initiated by the plaintiff.

I fully support the independent investigation underway by MTS and know it will show that I had absolutely nothing to do with this individual's employment or termination. However, due process and legal proceedings do not move at the speed of public opinion, and this issue will take several years to fully resolve. It is most important that the vital work of the County government continue without distraction.

The last forty five days of treatment have been some of the hardest of my life. I had to confront my own failings and flaws along with working for the first time to address issues of childhood trauma, post traumatic stress and alcohol abuse. Recovery and sobriety are a lifetime process and I am committed to doing the ongoing work needed to ensure I become the father, husband and friend that those I love deserve.

I am humbled that my wife and family continue to stand by me during these difficult times. And I am blessed with a tremendous group of friends. Thank you to everyone who has reached out during this difficult time. I sincerely believe making mistakes, admitting your flaws, and going through hardship does not cause you to lose friends, but rather shows you who they are. My family and friends deserve my full attention as I work to earn back their trust and confidence.

I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve the 4th District and all County residents over the last four years, and will carry immense pride for the progress made and challenges confronted in that time. The ownership of these successes – particularly in the areas of behavioral health, child welfare, and juvenile justice – rightfully and completely belong to those members of our community who have demanded such changes, as well as the County workers who I know will faithfully implement them. I will always regret the circumstances of my departure, but more than anything, I will forever remain a fan of the work of our County government. The mission and purpose of serving those most in need is so much greater and more enduring than any one flawed individual.

I wish you all the very best in the future.

Sincerely,

Nathan Fletcher

Fletcher’s resignation takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

In early May, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of holding a special election to fill the District 4 seat.

The special election is set for Aug. 15, but if no candidate receives a majority vote, a special general election would be held on Nov. 7.

In late March, Fletcher announced an end to his state Senate campaign, saying he was seeking treatment out of state for post-traumatic stress, trauma, and alcohol abuse.

However, two days later, former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa filed a civil lawsuit against Fletcher that accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

On March 30, Fletcher announced his resignation from the County Board of Supervisors.

Three candidates have announced they will run for the District 4 seat: current San Diego City Council member Monica Montgomery-Steppe; military veterans advocate Janessa Goldbeck, who has previously said she was already planning to run in 2026; and Amy Reichert, who unsuccessfully challenged Fletcher for the Supervisor seat in November 2022.