Documents show Security Costs for Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A recent lawsuit alleging sexual assault and harassment against San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher by a former MTS employee gives a glimpse into Fletcher’s life, including a security detail paid for by taxpayers.

According to documents obtained by ABC 10News, the County of San Diego started paying for a private security company beginning in September 2021 through at least last month at a total cost of $1.9 million.

As the face of the county and its response during COVID-19, Fletcher was receiving threats.

The dollar amounts for protection initially started small, but after a suspected incidence of arson at Fletcher’s home in January 2022, those payments shot up from around $24,000 to $109,000 per month.

The documents show they peaked in July of last year at $180,000 and again in December at $187,000.

It’s unclear what the security detail entailed other than providing “vehicle transportation,” as the contract with the county and the security company is blacked out where it describes the requirements and personnel.

According to the lawsuit filed March 28 by former MTS employee Grecia Figueroa, while Fletcher was the MTS Board Chair, she says he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her. He has denied the allegations and claims any interaction was consensual.

The lawsuit details one instance where Fletcher allegedly convinced Ms. Figueroa to visit him at a downtown hotel. But he asked her to arrive after 10 p.m. because that was when his security guards would be off duty.

"I'm greatly concerned with what I saw over than a million dollars,” said activist Shane Harris, who runs the People’s Association of Justice Advocates. "It needs to be looked into by the county chief administrative officer and by the county board of supervisors."

Days prior to the lawsuit, Fletcher announced he was entering a rehab facility for treatment of alcoholism and PTSD. He has since announced he will resign from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors on May 15.

We reached out to his spokesperson for a comment and have yet to hear back. March 31 is recognized as a county holiday and offices are closed.