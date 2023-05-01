Bay Area law-firm hired to probe allegations made against Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Bay Area law firm has been hired by MTS to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against county supervisor Nathan Fletcher in a lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee.

The Oppenheimer Investigations Group has been hired to conduct the probe into the allegations made against the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and Fletcher, said Mark Olson, an MTS spokesman.

The law firm told ABC 10News on Monday it doesn’t comment on cases. It’s not clear if the investigation into the allegations has started.

Fletcher, who was board chair of MTS, was accused in a March 28th lawsuit filed by former MTS public relations specialist Grecia Figueroa of sexual harassment and assault.

The supervisor announced he would go into treatment for PTSD, trauma, and alcohol abuse two days before Figueroa filed the lawsuit.

He has denied the allegations and through his attorney previously said he is facing an attempt by a former colleague to obtain millions of dollars.

He has since stepped down from MTS and is set to resign on May 15th as county supervisor after finishing his treatment.

The supervisors will meet on Tuesday to decide how to fill Fletcher’s seat. Figueroa’s attorney said there was no update in the lawsuit to share Monday.

On Sunday, she made a blog post on her website that appeared to center around believing victims. It did not mention Fletcher by name.

“It’s no wonder people feel they’ll be judged when speaking up about sexual harassment if seeking vindication of one’s own rights leads them to be called a liar, a mistress, a gold digger, and far worse names,” she wrote.