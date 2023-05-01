Former MTS employee behind Fletcher sexual assault accusations speaks out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The former MTS employee accusing San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment and abuse spoke publicly for the first time since filing the lawsuit.

In a blog posted Sunday, April 30, Grecia Figueroa wrote "Choosing to come forward is not an easy feat."

"When those in power are able to influence others' perception of who to believe or support, the vulnerable will always be deterred from sharing their truths," Figueroa's blog says. "Sexual harassment in the workplace and intimidation are unacceptable."

Figueroa did not address her situation directly in the blog.

She filed a civil lawsuitagainst Fletcher and MTS on March 28.

In it, Figueroa claims Fletcher started stalking her on Instagram in May 2021 and later sexually assaulted her. Fletcher has denied the allegations and called their sexual interactions consensual.

Just days before the lawsuit was filed, Fletcher announced he was seeking treatment for alcoholism and PTSD. He ended his State Senate campaign as he checked into a treatment facility.

After the lawsuit was filed, Fletcher stepped down from MTS' board and said he would resign from his county supervisor role as well.

ABC 10News is reaching out to MTS for comment. Back on April 6, MTS board members met and announced they will look for an independent council to investigate the allegations.

MTS said it intends to make the findings public.

The Board of Supervisors will decide how to find Fletcher's replacement at its meeting this Tuesday, May 2. The seat may be filled via special election, or the board can decide to appoint a successor.

If a special election is triggered, it could cost upwards of $2 million.

Read Figueroa's full blog here.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:



EDITOR'S NOTE: 10News is naming Figueroa because we contacted her and asked permission, which was granted, to use her name in our reports about the lawsuit. It's normally 10News policy not to name alleged victims of sexual assault; however, Figueroa granted 10News permission in this case.