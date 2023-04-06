Document: Supervisor Fletcher and MTS were put on notice weeks before sexual assault lawsuit was filed  

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A February letter sent to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Metropolitan Transit System showed that the politician and transit agency were made aware of a pending lawsuit roughly six weeks before a lawsuit was officially filed.

Team 10 obtained a copy of the letter Wednesday night. The document was dated February 17. It was sent to Fletcher and the Chief of Human Resources for MTS.

According to the letter, Figueroa’s attorney accused MTS of “unlawful employment practices” and wanted to ensure they had access to all her employment records.

The letter also demanded that “all documents, tangible things, and electronically stored information potentially relevant to” the employment of Fletcher’s accuser be preserved.

La Prensa was the first to report on this document.

The lawsuit was filed by Grecia Figueroa, a former MTS employee. She is alleging sexual harassment, failure to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation, sexual assault and battery, as well as whistleblower retaliation.

Figueroa claimed Fletcher began to stalk her on Instagram in May of 2021 and later sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit alleged that on May 12, 2022, Fletcher asked Figueroa to visit him at his hotel. It stated that once at the hotel in a stairwell, Fletcher “quickly asked to kiss Ms. Figueroa, but “she rejected his advance, pointing out that he was married and she had no intention of having anything more than a conversation.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Fletcher sexually assaulted Figueroa on May 13 of last year. The suit also claimed that Figueroa was abruptly terminated from MTS on the same day Fletcher announced his run for California State Senate.

MTS has previously stated, ‘The filing of Ms. Figueroa’s lawsuit on March 28, 2023, was the first time that MTS executive management was provided with the specific details of Ms. Figueroa’s allegations.”

Fletcher has denied the allegations, but he has admitted to having “consensual interactions with someone outside my marriage.”

MTS has not commented on this document. In a statement, MTS has previously said it does “not intend to make additional statements regarding the lawsuit and details surrounding it.”

