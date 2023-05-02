Special election to be held to replace Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) — Voters in District 4 will be heading to the polls this August to replace San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher who is expected to resign on May 15.

After a tense meeting Tuesday that lasted several hours, the supervisors voted unanimously in favor of holding a special election to replace Fletcher.

The supervisors could have chosen to appoint someone instead of calling an election that is expected to cost taxpayers millions.

They heard from over 80 members of the public who spoke passionately in favor and against a special election.

"To be honest none of these options are ideal,” said Chairman Nora Vargas.

“I wish this wasn’t the situation.”

Fletcher announced he would resign on May 15 following a March lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Fletcher, who was chair of the MTS board and has since resigned, maintains his interactions with the woman were consensual.

The supervisor stunned San Diego political circles when two days before the lawsuit became public he announced was going to seek treatment out of state for PTSD, trauma, and alcohol abuse.