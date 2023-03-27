Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to seek treatment for post traumatic stress, ends state senate campaign

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nathan Fletcher, the Supervisor of San Diego County’s Fourth District, announced Sunday evening he is checking into a treatment center this week for post-traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse.

Fletcher is dropping out of the race for a California State Senate seat, the press release from his office said.

The supervisor issued the following statementSunday night:

“For many years, I have been suffering from devastating post traumatic stress associated with combat piled on top of intense childhood trauma that has been exacerbated by alcohol abuse. While I have shared some of these challenges publicly, they run much deeper than I have acknowledged," Fletcher's statement says. "Outwardly, I have projected calm and composure. Internally, I have been waging a struggle that only those closest to me have seen; the detrimental impact on my relationships, mood, and inability to sleep. I have to seek help. With the recommendation of my therapist and the insistence of my wife, this week I will be checking into an extended inpatient treatment center for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. I have no doubt I will not only make a full recovery, but will come back stronger, more connected and present. However, it is clear I need to focus on my health and my family and do not have the energy to simultaneously pursue a campaign for the State Senate.

“I am grateful to the full love and unconditional support of my wife, family and friends.”

Fletcher will be on medical leave from San Diego County as he gets treatment. The press release says the office will continue to serve the fourth district's constituents.