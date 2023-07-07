Group calls on Chula Vista City Council to reopen Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — Some families in the South Bay are continuing to fight for Chula Vista’s Harborside Park to reopen for the community.

On Thursday, a group gathered for a meeting to discuss why the City Council is considering moving in another direction.

August marks a year since the park closed to the community after reports of prostitution, drug use, and homeless staying in the park.

During the park's closure, the city hosted community meetings to get feedback about the future of the park.

In May, city staff made a presentation that recommended reopening the park in phases, implementing the changes from the community survey.

Instead, City Councilmember Andrea Cardenas -- who represents the district in the park -- asked the city to look at other possible uses for the park, like affordable housing.

The council all voted in favor of that plan, except Mayor John McCann.

Cardenas did not show up for Thursday's meeting.

ABC 10News did reach out to Cardenas for comment, after hours, about the park's future and the meeting but did not hear back.

The City Council meets next Tuesday and the community plans on showing up to speak and ask the council to reconsider and reopen Harborside Park.