Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Group calls on Chula Vista City Council to reopen Harborside Park

Some members of the community came together to call on the Chula Vista City Council to reopen Harborside Park, which has been closed for nearly one year.
harborside_park_sign.jpg
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 11:01:15-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — Some families in the South Bay are continuing to fight for Chula Vista’s Harborside Park to reopen for the community.

On Thursday, a group gathered for a meeting to discuss why the City Council is considering moving in another direction.

August marks a year since the park closed to the community after reports of prostitution, drug use, and homeless staying in the park.

During the park's closure, the city hosted community meetings to get feedback about the future of the park.

In May, city staff made a presentation that recommended reopening the park in phases, implementing the changes from the community survey.

Instead, City Councilmember Andrea Cardenas -- who represents the district in the park -- asked the city to look at other possible uses for the park, like affordable housing.

The council all voted in favor of that plan, except Mayor John McCann.

Cardenas did not show up for Thursday's meeting.

ABC 10News did reach out to Cardenas for comment, after hours, about the park's future and the meeting but did not hear back.

The City Council meets next Tuesday and the community plans on showing up to speak and ask the council to reconsider and reopen Harborside Park.

RELATED COVERAGE
Future of Harborside Park in Chula Vista still undecided, park remains closed Anchor Wale Aliyu looks into Harborside Park's future with Chula Vista mayor Chula Vista hosts second workshop for input on Harborside Park CVPD releases image of person of interest in Harborside Park shooting Community feedback sought on Harborside Park's future City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park South Bay homeless advocates criticize city over Harborside Park closure Safety concerns lead to call to close Harborside Park

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!