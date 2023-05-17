Future of Harborside Park in Chula Vista still undecided, park remains closed

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The future of Harborside Park in Chula Vista is still up in the air after the City Council asked for more information about the other possible ways the property can be used.

It’s been about nine months since the park was fenced off to the community after reports of prostitution, drug use, and homeless using the park to camp and spend their day.

On Tuesday, the city was hoping to move forward with the first phase of getting the park back open.

After community meetings for input on the future of the park, the City Council was considering revamping it in three phases.

Phase one includes permanent fencing around the park, repairs to things like security lights, cameras, and restrooms, and a park ranger during open hours.

The funding to help pay for the project was to come from the pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act.

Instead of approving that plan, Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas proposed a motion to get more information from city staff regarding possible joint-use agreements with local school districts and also a look at opportunities for how to use the property, if it were to be declared surplus land, like housing, along with a rec center.

The council all agreed, voting in favor of Cardenas' request for information. Chula Vista Mayor John McCann voted against the request.

There was no time frame discussed for when staff would have this information ready for the council, but for now, the park stays closed, and its future is still unknown.