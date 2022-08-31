City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park

San Diego (KGTV) The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site which the city says has become a safety hazard.

Local advocates say they do not agree with the closure.

“We need real solutions to homelessness,” says homeless advocate Michael McConnell. “I’m tired of seeing people shuffled from one sidewalk to another without getting the help that they need.”

The Chula Vista City Council voted to shut down the park last week after receiving complaints from neighbors. People who live in the area say the park was unsafe due to drugs, violence, and lack of cleanliness. The park is expected to be closed for 90 days.

"To be able to save the park we have to be able to close it down and re-engineer the park and make it safer and better and have a long-term sustainability for having it be a positive park,“ says council member John McCann.

About twelve non-profits and agencies were on standby to offer services and resources to those in need.

But advocates say the resources aren’t necessarily helpful.

“One shelter is here from El Cajon,” says McConnell. “They want people to go from Chula Vista to El Cajon. People have their support systems and structures here just like we all do in our communities. That doesn’t work for most people.”

An injunction was filed by advocates and some unsheltered residents to stop the closure but no order was made before the city moved in.

The city says after the park is cleared an 8-foot perimeter fence will be installed and security will be stationed at the park to ensure it remains safe.