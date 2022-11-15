Chula Vista hosts second workshop for input on Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The future of Harborside Park is still up in the air, and on Monday night, the city of Chula Vista asked for input once again.

The park is temporarily closed after reports of drug use, prostitution, and homeless sleeping there.

The first workshop for input on the park was in September when the city asked people to fill out a survey. On Monday, the city presented some of those initial results.

Long term, the survey shows the top four things people want is a recreation center, a park, a senior center, or even affordable housing.

According to the study, 68% of people don't want the park to reopen until a long-term solution is in place. Families were given red stickers to mark their choice for the narrowed-down options.

Councilman John McCann, projected to be the next mayor of Chula Vista, says whatever the solution, the council wants the park to never go back to what it was.

The input gathered at Monday night’s meeting will be presented to the city council, but those long-term solutions won't be decided until the new council takes office.