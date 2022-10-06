Chula Vista PD releases image of person of interest in Harborside Park shooting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department has released an image to the public in hopes of identifying a man who may have been involved in a shooting that left two homeless people injured near Harborside Park in August.

The shootings happened on Friday, August 26 in the 600 block of Oxford Street just before 6:45 a.m.

Police say after receiving a call about a shooting near Harborside Elementary School, they arrived at the scene and found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The school was briefly placed on lockdown until officers could confirm that the attackers had fled and that there was no threat to the school or surrounding community.

Witnesses told police the victim was surrounded by four to six young people when the shooting happened and the group fled on foot southbound to the Palomar Trolley Station.

CVPD says just a few minutes later, officers received another call about a 33-year-old man who was in front of a business in the 600 block of Palomar Street with multiple gunshots and stab wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and they survived their injuries.

According to CVPD, the group of suspects was seen getting on a trolley that was heading northbound. Shortly after that, three of them were approached by the San Diego Police Department at the Park & Market Trolley Station for an unrelated criminal investigation. They were arrested and they are facing pending charges in connection to the shooting.

Police are not sure what the motive was behind the shootings and they say there is no evidence that the victims were targeted because they were homeless.

Authorities believe the person in the image was among the group along with other potential suspects.

Anyone with more information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous.