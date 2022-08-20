Chula Vista councilman calls for closure of Harborside Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Harborside Park in Chula Vista is used by children every day, but neighbors say it’s also being used by adults for drugs and prostitution. Councilmember John McCan held a press conference at the park and explained how this situation is a health crisis as many parents and their children have to cross this park to get to Harborside Elementary.

The school is located right across from the park, exposing families to a dangerous environment.

The current scene: a playground invaded by more than 50 tents, shopping carts filled with litter, and people who are homeless roaming the community.

“People are defecating. There’s drug use. There have been several attacks reported, about three attacks that we know of,” says Chula Vista resident leader Monica Crespo.

Crespo fears for her community’s safety as criminal acts are becoming a daily norm at the park.

“This is a health crisis. We have trafficking. We have prostitution,” councilman McCann says. “We together as a community need to get together and solve it.”

“It is unsafe for families and their children to walk by here to get to school, and a lot of them have to take this route,” adds Crespo.

In response, McCann has proposed to soon close Harborside Park. With the help of residents, he hopes to find a project to replace the current scene.

“We are really hopeful to have, in the future, a recreational center and recover the park — a recreational center that serves the community,” says Crespo.

McCann extended an invitation to Chula Vista community members to a city council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, to discuss what residents would like to do with this space to create a healthy environment for everyone.

