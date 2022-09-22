Community feedback sought on Harborside Park's future in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The City of Chula Vista received feedback from residents about what to do with the troubled Harborside Park Wednesday night.

Last month, the park was temporarily closed after complaints of drug use and prostitution, all next to an elementary school.

The meeting Wednesday night, was one of several to be hosted by the city as they look for feedback. The community had a chance to speak directly to city staff about what they'd like to see at the park and then a chance to fill out a survey.

The city council voted to close the park for 90 days in late August, after complaints from neighbors and a proposal from city councilman John McCann.

Advocates for the homeless tried to stop the city from kicking them out, arguing they had nowhere to go and needed resources from the city to get back on their feet, but they were ultimately kicked out, and the park was fenced up.

The city says the feedback from the neighbors will be compiled and presented to the city council during a future meeting. From there, they'll decide how to best move forward.

People have until October 21 to fill out the survey. If you’d like to fill it out, click here.