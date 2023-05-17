Anchor Wale Aliyu talks Harborside Park's future with Chula Vista mayor, community members

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the Chula Vista community Tuesday afternoon reporting on the future of Harborside Park.

Besides a sizable homeless population living in the park, there were also incidents of shootings, stabbings, drug use, and prostitution.

It gets worse. Besides being a community park, it's also right next to Harborside Elementary School.

Watch the video above for more.

