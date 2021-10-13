NTSB completes on-scene investigation of deadly Santee plane crash

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Wreckage from the plane crash in Santee that killed two people and destroyed two homes has been removed from the scene and relocated to a facility in Arizona.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators that arrived on the scene Tuesday completed their on-scene investigation Wednesday.

The NTSB said investigators documented the scene, interviewed several witnesses, and gathered footage from security cameras.

According to the NTSB, a formal wreckage layout will take place at the facility in Arizona at a later date, and a preliminary report is expected to be published in about two weeks. The NTSB said although that preliminary report is expected soon, investigations that involve fatalities currently take one to two years to complete.

Tuesday afternoon, the corner of Greencastle and Jeremy Streets in Santee reopened to the public. Crews put up fencing around the two charred homes and removed debris from the roadway Wednesday.

