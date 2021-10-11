Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Multiple fatalities were confirmed after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. ABC 10News

Multiple fatalities were confirmed after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. ABC 10News

Multiple fatalities were confirmed after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. ABC 10News

Multiple fatalities were confirmed after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. ABC 10News

Multiple fatalities were confirmed after a plane crashed in a Santee neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. ABC 10News

Randy Siegel

Plane crash on Greencastle Street in Santee (Oct. 11, 2021) LIDOR HEMO

Prev 1 / Ad Next