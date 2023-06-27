Anchor Kimberly Hunt covers SD Supervisors' candidate forum for District 4 seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was in the Hillcrest community reporting on the San Diego County Board of Supervisor's Candidate Forum for District 4.

The candidate forum features four candidates vying for the District 4 seat, which was formerly held by Nathan Fletcher.

Fletcher resigned from his seat on the County Board of Supervisors in May and is preparing for a legal battle against a former MTS employee.

Janessa Goldbeck, Paul McQuigg, Monica Montgomery-Steppe, and Amy Reichert will be asked to share their stances on a variety of issues, including homelessness, mental/public health, law enforcement and jails, and transparency.

Watch the video above for more details.