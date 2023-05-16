Timeline: Nathan Fletcher Political Fallout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Voters in District 4 will be heading to the polls this August to replace San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher who officially resigned on May 15.

This comes following a March lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Here is a timeline mapping out the controversy:

March 26

Late Sunday night, Fletcher announced he was dropping out of the state Senate raceand checking into a treatment center for post-traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. He claimed to have left the state for treatment.

March 28-29

Less than 48 hours later, the next bombshell hit. A lawsuit filed by a former San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) employee, Grecia Figueroa, became public, alleging Fletcher sexually harassed and assaulted her. In the lawsuit, Figueroa also said she was abruptly terminated from MTS on the same day Fletcher announced his run for California State Senate. Figueroa also named MTS in her lawsuit, claiming whistleblower retaliation. Fletcher responded to lawsuit in a statement admitting to having "consensual interactions with" Figueroa, but denied the harassment and retaliation allegations.

March 30

The next day, he announced his resignation from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Two employees of Fletcher's staff resigned following the allegations, one of them being Head Policy Chief Emily Wier. Fletcher's resignation takes effect on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

April 1

An investigation by Team 10, found that Fletcher, without telling the public, spent $1.9 million on a private security detailwith taxpayer money.

April 10

Board Chair Nora Vargas introduced a no-confidence vote against embattled Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and to call for him to resign immediately. According to a statement from Supervisor Jim Desmond, the no-confidence vote and call for Fletcher's resignation will be a symbolic one, as the board does not have the power to remove him.

April 20

ABC 10News learned the Metropolitan Transit System board could not vote on the three recommended candidates -- La Mesa Councilmember Patricia Dillard; El Cajon Councilmember Steve Goble; and San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn. Until May 18, Whitburn will remain as acting chair until their next board meeting.

May 15

In a letter obtained by ABC 10News, Fletcher apologized to his District 4 constituents and defended himself from allegations made against him. The letter was issued hours before he was set to resign from office.

