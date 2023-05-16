Watch Now
Wale Aliyu takes a look at the impact of Nathan Fletcher's resignation

Wale Aliyu is live at the County Administration building where Nathan Fletcher’s resignation became official Monday.
Posted at 5:11 PM, May 15, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wale Aliyu is live at the County Administration building where Nathan Fletcher’s resignation became official Monday.

The moment marks a historic day in San Diego politics. Fletcher was one of the most powerful politicians in the region who has also launched a State Senate bid and was expected by many to win the race.

Now, he has resigned from his role on the County Board of Supervisors and is preparing for a legal battle against a former MTS employee.

