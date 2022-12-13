Nathan Fletcher stepping down as Chair of San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he is stepping down from his position as the Board of Supervisors chairman.

In a YouTube video previewing the final board meeting of the year, Fletcher announced that the last two meetings “would be my final two meetings as chair of the Board of Supervisors.”

He added, “It has been a tremendous honor to chair this Board for the last two years. I look forward to turning the reins over to Vice Chair Nora Vargas, the first Latina in the hundreds of years of history of our County. She’s been an incredible Vice Chair; I believe she’ll make a great chair. That’s who I will be nominating come January.”

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve the last two years as chair of the Board of Supervisors …,” the District 4 Supervisor concluded.

Fletcher will remain on the Board of Supervisors; his term ends in 2024.

The 45-year-old Fletcher was named chairman in January 2021.