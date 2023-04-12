Wale Aliyu dives more into board's unanimous no-confidence vote against Nathan Fletcher

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was at the County Administration building in downtown San Diego Tuesday evening after the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on no-confidence against Nathan Fletcher.
The board wants Fletcher to step down now despite his announcement to resign on May 15 at 5 p.m.
This meeting came after a lawsuit was filed against Fletcher by a former MTS employee who accused him of sexually harassing and assaulting her.