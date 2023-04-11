Kimberly Hunt explains what 'No-Confidence' vote could mean for Nathan Fletcher

(KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was at the County Administration Building in downtown San Diego Monday evening after the Board of Supervisors announced they will be having a no-confidence vote for Nathan Fletcher.

The emergency meeting, scheduled for Tuesday morning, comes after local politicians pushed Fletcher to resign immediately rather than his intended date on May 15 at 5 p.m.

Fletcher is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a former MTS employee.