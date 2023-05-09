10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt on the reopening of SR-78 lanes

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt was in North San Diego County Monday afternoon reporting on the long-awaited reopening of all lanes of State Route 78.
RELATED COVERAGE
SR-78 in Oceanside expected to fully reopen soon after months of closure Sinkhole forces closure of westbound SR-78 lanes in Oceanside Stretch of eastbound SR-78 in Oceanside closed for at least 3 weeks UPDATE: Westbound SR-78 lanes in Oceanside to stay closed this week SR-78 lanes in Oceanside expected to reopen Wednesday following sinkhole repair 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu covers closure of eastbound SR-78 SR-78 closure brings new customers to Oceanside small businesses Oceanside drivers react to SR-78's extended closure for sinkhole repairs Closure of eastbound SR-78 to impact area businesses
For nearly two months, drivers dealt with their share of closures and detours as crews worked to repair the open drains under the road.
The closures first began in March when a sinkhole transpired following the events of heavy rainstorms passing through San Diego County.
Watch the video above for more information.