'Lilo & Stitch' live-action film surpasses $1 billion at box office

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch" has surpassed the $1 billion mark at the box office, with its young star making waves in her first-ever film role.

Eight-year-old Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo in the Disney remake, never expected to land such a significant role.

"I didn't even know what auditions were for acting. I thought acting was just where a camera just follows people around through their life," Kealoha said.

When asked about her favorite moment with the blue alien character Stitch, Kealoha didn't hesitate to share: "Where he farts in the chocolate water."

The film has resonated deeply with audiences, particularly for its representation of Hawaiian culture. Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated film and plays a social worker in the new version, expressed pride in the movie's impact.

"The best part of being recognized for this film is that people say, 'You made me cry.' Not that I'm a sadist and I like making people cry, but that it touched their heart, you know, and they're like, 'Can I give you a hug?' Because it's real, you know, that feeling of being seen and being understood," Carrere said.

Sydney Agudong, who portrays Nani in the live-action film, believes the relationship between the sisters offers valuable lessons.

"That it's not perfect and that's OK. I think a picture perfect family is not a real thing and I think that's the beautiful part about it all. Our imperfections are what make us human, and I think that it's our struggles that we overcome that make things stronger," Agudong said.

The cast appeared at Comic Con to discuss the film's success and their experiences bringing the beloved characters to life.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.