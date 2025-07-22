Man arrested after crashing boat into USS Midway

DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A 40-year-old man was arrested after crashing a 65-foot boat into the USS Midway in San Diego Harbor on Friday and fleeing the scene.

Frank D'Anna was arrested for "boating under the influence" after the vessel was later found near the Coronado Ferry Landing, according to the Port of San Diego.

The USS Midway, one of the most iconic parts of San Diego Harbor, sustained damage that will cost an estimated $100,000 for repainting and repairing a separate corrosion prevention system, a spokesperson for the USS Midway said.

Local residents expressed concern but not surprise about the incident.

"I mean it's sad," said James Hickson, who has lived in downtown San Diego for the last nine years. "If drunk driving is the case, it's pretty sad that you would make that decision to put a lot of folks in danger."

I spoke with a Navy veteran visiting the Midway Museum with his wife, who questioned how such an incident could occur.

"I think we need to examine who was the captain of the little boat, why was he so close, how he did not notice such a massive ship in front of him," said Jagjit Bhambra.

His wife, Mary Bhambra, suggested additional security measures might be needed.

"It's a famous ship," she said. "Maybe a fence around it or something like that, a barrier so the ship can be guarded and a lookout maybe for approaching hazards."

