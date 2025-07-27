Voice of Winnie the Pooh brings childhood memories to life at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Comic Con attendees were treated to a special encounter with voice actor Jim Cummings, the man behind beloved characters like Winnie the Pooh.

Cummings spent his Saturday at the San Diego Comic-Con convention signing autographs and delighting fans with the iconic voices that have shaped childhoods for generations.

"I love coming to these. It's great, you know, you get to meet all the people," Cummings said.

When asked what Winnie the Pooh might say about Comic Con, Cummings slipped effortlessly into character: "Oh — my goodness, there are so many lovely people here and some of them are dressed as me."

Beyond his work as the honey-loving bear, Cummings is also known for voicing Tigger and other popular animated characters including Pete from "Goofy Movie."

"I'd have to admit I do like playing my old pal Pete!" Cummings said.

He also voiced Scar from "The Lion King," demonstrating his villainous range with the line: "All I can tell you is they better be prepared. And you have to laugh at the end of a villain song. It's the law. Very villainous."

For Cummings, these fan interactions represent something deeper than simple autograph sessions.

"It's a way for them to transform and go back to being that happy little 5-year-old that still is alive in every one of us," Cummings said. "It's great because, you know, grown adults turn into 5-year-olds when Pooh comes to town."

Cummings is one of many special guests at Comic Con offering attendees a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

For more of the iconic voice, you can listen to Cummings on his new podcast Toon'd In.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

