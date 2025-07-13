Chula Vista residents frustrated as East Coast garbage strike impacts local trash collection

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Trash cans have been lining the streets of Chula Vista neighborhoods for days as a result of a garbage strike happening on the East Coast. While the mayor says the city is working to fix the problem, residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the service disruption.

"My client has special needs, plus I am a respite worker, so their soiled linen piles up and it's in the trash can and becomes smelly and attracts more flies than normal," Teresita Simmons said.

Simmons, a Chula Vista resident, expressed frustration that her trash hasn't been picked up in days. She described it as not only an eyesore but also a waste of the monthly fee she pays for the service.

"It's just really inconvenience, especially when I'm paying money for a service it's not being provided and I'm a limited income so that makes a hindrance also," Simmons said.

The disruption began Thursday when waste collectors didn't show up for work. The issue stems from a strike in Boston where employees have been pushing for better pay for the past week.

"They're doing it because it's a strike in Boston and they can't come to an agreement," Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said.

According to officials, the local Teamsters Union workers in San Diego County are not on strike themselves but are choosing to honor the picket lines. This decision has halted trash collection in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.

"It's a sympathy strike. The unfortunate thing, I have sympathy for my residents. We have over 283,000 people in the city of Chula Vista that are being negatively affected by this sympathy strike," McCann said.

The city is taking action to address the situation. McCann has called for an emergency City Council meeting to discuss next steps, including potentially declaring a state of emergency.

"I've called for an emergency City council meeting to be able to talk about the next steps, including potentially a declaration of emergency," McCann said.

In the meantime, the city is working with public services to ensure trash collection happens this weekend. Republic Services is bringing in workers from Imperial County and Arizona to assist with trash pickup.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

