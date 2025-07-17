Young athletes qualify for Junior Olympics, need community support to attend

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Two young athletes from the USA Rockets team have qualified for the Junior Olympics in Savannah, Georgia, but need financial help to make the trip a reality.

Brother and sister duo Zara and Levi Lindsay started track and field this year and surprised themselves by qualifying for the prestigious event.

"It was kind of exciting because it's our first year and we made it to the Junior Olympics. So it was kinda crazy," Levi said.

The siblings practice nearly every day and support each other through their athletic journey.

"When she plays track with me it helps us because we're brother and sister on the same team," Levi said.

Their father, Laron Lindsay, serves as their biggest supporter off the track.

"I'm extremely proud and excited that we actually made it through because not everybody makes it to the Olympics," Laron said.

Out of 150 kids on the USA Rockets team, Zara and Levi are among a small group that qualified for the Junior Olympics. However, the family now faces a financial hurdle.

Laron is trying to raise $4,000 on Gofundme to cover flights, hotel accommodations, and food for the trip to Savannah.

"I'm just trying to make sure that I can do it financially. It's very difficult when the steps outside of our day to day activity, but I wanna make sure we make it," Laron said.

The stakes are high not just for his children, but for their teammates as well.

"If we don't raise the money, then we can't make it to Georgia, and if we don't make it to Georgia, they're also part of a relay team, which means that the rest of their team can't run either," Laron said.

As a dedicated father who has supported his children to this point, Laron is determined to see them through to the finish line.

"I don't wanna let them down," he said.

The family needs to raise the money by July 23, as the Junior Olympics begin on July 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

