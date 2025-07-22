Comic Con preparations underway as San Diego's biggest summer event approaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's biggest summer event is just around the corner as Comic Con exhibitors and organizers put the final touches on preparations before the official start on Thursday.

Signs of Comic Con are already visible throughout downtown San Diego, from banners hanging on light posts to wraps on trains and hotels, signaling the arrival of the world-renowned convention.

Michael D'Alessio, owner of Promo 360 Group, the agency for Moose Toys, is among the many exhibitors preparing for the four-day event.

"We are launching a new product called FanDrop. You have to come over and see it. You get your picture taken with them and you put on the box, basically, superimposed on the box," D'Alessio said.

D'Alessio's team was spotted rolling a cart through the convention center featuring two familiar characters.

"These are custom sculpts. They were done in like 48 hours, and we have a whole set up here," D'Alessio said.

According to D'Alessio, his team has been preparing for Comic Con since December, but for the event organizers, planning is a year-long effort.

David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer for Comic Con, explains the extensive preparation required.

"A lot of people don't realize it's a monumental effort to get this all off the ground," Glanzer said.

Glanzer revealed that organizing an event of this magnitude sometimes requires planning two years in advance.

"You always have to invite guests, but sometimes it takes a period of time, hotel contracts, things of that nature, so planning can be a couple of years out," Glanzer said.

Despite the extensive planning required, Comic Con no longer needs much advertising due to its established reputation.

"We have the loyalty of the fans who come and like you said, it's the biggest convention at the center here, and we're the premier event of its kind in the world, so it's great," Glanzer said.

This year's Comic Con will feature at least a thousand exhibitors from games, television, toys, and outdoor exhibits, along with some surprises.

"I'll tell you, Ryan Gosling is going to be here," Glanzer said. "You never know what's going to happen until you get down here. In fact, people buy badges months before we even release the schedule, they trust we're going to put on a good show."

