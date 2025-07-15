Community concerned after 8-year-old boy dies in e-scooter crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A community is in mourning after an 8-year-old boy was hit and killed while riding an electric scooter in a Chula Vista neighborhood over the weekend.

The fatal crash happened at the South Bay complex in the 2000 block of Tango Loop, where the boy was visiting family, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

When officers and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found people trying to rescue the child from underneath the vehicle using a jack.

"The boy was removed from under the vehicle, taken to a hospital, and unfortunately passed away," said Sgt. Anthony Molina, Public Information Officer for CVPD.

Residents say the tragedy has deeply affected the neighborhood.

"Just... I can't even imagine it... Like it makes you sick," said Laura Miller, whose daughter lives in the complex.

Miller's daughter lives right where the crash occurred, with two young children of her own.

"It's made my daughter sick. My daughter called me crying," Miller said.

According to police, the driver was a man in his 50s who also lives in the area. Investigators are treating the incident as a traffic collision rather than a criminal investigation, with authorities stating they don't believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Neighbors are now calling for increased safety measures in the residential area, which they say has long been a concern due to speeding vehicles.

"She lives here with two little boys, so it's already been a concern of hers. The neighbors usually come out with a group of kids and watch on the edges," Miller said.

Residents believe more needs to be done to prevent future tragedies.

"They need to maybe post some signs about children present or a speed limit, you know, slow speed limit," said Merrideth Ross, who lives in the complex.

Miller suggested more aggressive traffic calming measures: "I think that really intense safety measures need to be put in place. There needs to be almost an obnoxious amount of speed bumps."

The investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.