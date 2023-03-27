Recapping the Padres' offseason moves ahead of Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have been in "World Series or bust" mode since the team's deepest run in the postseasonin over 20 years. Chairman Peter Seidler hasn't been shy in doling out major cash this offseason: the Padres are projected to have the third largest payroll in the MLB in 2023, only trailing behind the Yankees and Mets.

According to the Associated Press, the Padres are expected to have a payroll around $255 million.

Below, you'll find a list of the major transactions San Diego has made leading up to Opening Day 2023:



Minor transactions:

Opening Day at Petco Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. The Padres will be taking on the Colorado Rockies in the 2023 season opener.