Recapping the Padres' offseason moves ahead of Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have been in "World Series or bust" mode since the team's deepest run in the postseasonin over 20 years. Chairman Peter Seidler hasn't been shy in doling out major cash this offseason: the Padres are projected to have the third largest payroll in the MLB in 2023, only trailing behind the Yankees and Mets.
According to the Associated Press, the Padres are expected to have a payroll around $255 million.
Below, you'll find a list of the major transactions San Diego has made leading up to Opening Day 2023:
- Manny Machado, Padres finalize $350M, 11-year contract(Feb. 28, 2023)
- The superstar third baseman had opted out of his 10-year deal he signed in 2019 11 days before reaching this deal with the team. It's the fourth-largest deal in baseball history, and Machado's salary increases exponentially as the years go on. This move secures the cornerstone of the Padres' rebuild and retains a core of stars for years to come in America's Finest City.
- San Diego Padres formally announce signing of Xander Bogaerts to 11-year, $280M deal(Dec. 9, 2022)
- General Manager A.J. Preller nabbed one of the offseason's most coveted free agents with the Bogaerts signing. This led to some movement in the infield, since Xander is one of the best shortstops in all of baseball: Ha-Seong Kim will now play second base and Jake Cronenworth will move to first. When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the lineup, he will play in the outfield, showing that San Diego has arguably one of the best infields in the MLB.
- Fun fact: the Padres were swinging for the fences in free agency, as they made a large offer to Aaron Judge as well. He ended up returning to the Yankees.
- Padres, pitcher Yu Darvish agree to 6-year, $108M contract extension (Feb. 9, 2023)
- Darvish, 36, remains in San Diego through 2028 under the new deal, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and AJ Cassavell reported, citing sources. He was due to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.
- Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal(Nov. 17, 2022)
- Shoring up the pitching staff was a priority this offseason, and the front office made sure to give the bullpen some love, too.
- Pitcher Nick Martinez returns to Padres on 3-year, $26 million deal (Nov. 17, 2022)
- Martinez split time between the rotation and the bullpen last season. The new deal guarantees him $10 million in 2023, $8 million in ’24 and $8 million in ’25. He can opt out after ’23, and the deal contains performance bonuses.
- Wacha, Padres in agreement on contract (Feb. 14, 2023)
- The 31-year-old Wacha was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year. Wacha will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Martinez and Seth Lugo.
- Soto ($23M), Hader ($14.1M) reach deals with Padres (Jan. 13, 2023)
- The Padres came to agreements with two crucial players they acquired just before the 2022 trade deadline. Juan Soto is under contract until the 2024 World Series. The jury is still out on whether they'll reach a long term deal with the elite, young slugger. Hader was dominant in his role as a closer in the 2022 playoffs, throwing gas at the heart of the Dodgers' lineup in the deciding moments of the NLDS.
Minor transactions:
- Padres sign San Diego native Cole Hamels to minor league contract
- San Diego Padres, slugger Nelson Cruz reportedly agree to 1-year deal
- San Diego Padres agree to deal with free agent Matt Carpenter
- Former Padre and fan favorite Wil Myers signs with Reds
Opening Day at Petco Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. The Padres will be taking on the Colorado Rockies in the 2023 season opener.