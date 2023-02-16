Report: Padres sign San Diego native Cole Hamels to minor league contract

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres are reportedly adding another pitcher to their organization, inking San Diego native Cole Hamels to a minor league contract.

Terms of the deal, first reported by Robert Murray of Fansided, were not immediately known.

The Padres did not confirm the deal as of early Thursday afternoon.

The 38-year-old Hamels, a four-time All-Star and the 2008 World Series MVP, last pitched in Major League Baseball in 2020.

After starring at Rancho Bernardo High School, Hamels was chosen by the Philadelphia Phillies with the 17th pick in the first round of the 2002 MLB draft.

Hamels holds a career record of 163-122 and has registered 2,560 career strikeouts in 15 big league seasons.

The reported addition of Hamels comes on the same day the Padres officially signed pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year contract with player options for 2024, 2025, and 2026.