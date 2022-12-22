Former Padre Wil Myers signs free agent deal with Cincinnati Reds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Wil Myers is leaving San Diego for the Midwest.

The Cincinnati Reds on Thursday announced they signed the former Padres outfielder/first baseman to a one-year deal that includes a mutual option for 2024.

The Reds did not disclose financial terms of the deal, but ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan — citing a source — reported Myers’ 2023 salary would start at $7.5 million but “… jumps to $9.5 million based on playing time or if he's traded.”

Myers arrived in San Diego just before the 2015 season in a three-team trade involving his former club, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Washington Nationals.

During his eight-year tenure as a Padre, the 32-year-old Myers became a fan favorite and was known for his ability to play multiple positions, including pitcher, and his at-bats without batting gloves.

Myers won the 2013 American League Rookie of the Year award and earned an All-Star game selection in 2016 as a Padre.

On April 10, 2017, Myers hit for the second cycle in Padres history.