Padres reportedly agree to deal with free agent Matt Carpenter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres and free agent utilityman Matt Carpenter have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a published report.

According to a report posted on the Padres.com website, a source told reporter A.J. Cassavell that the 37-year-old Carpenter is heading to the Padres on a one-year pact that includes a player option for 2024.

The Padres did not confirm that a deal was officially done; financial terms were not released.

In 47 games with the New York Yankees in 2022, Carpenter hit .360, slugged 15 home runs, and tallied 37 RBI.

Over his 12-year career, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals, the three-time National League All-Star has played first base, second base, third base, left field and right field.

Carpenter mostly served as a right fielder or designated hitter in his lone season with the Bronx Bombers.