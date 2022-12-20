Watch Now
Padres reportedly agree to deal with free agent Matt Carpenter

Frank Franklin II/AP
New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter hits a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 16, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 20, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres and free agent utilityman Matt Carpenter have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a published report.

According to a report posted on the Padres.com website, a source told reporter A.J. Cassavell that the 37-year-old Carpenter is heading to the Padres on a one-year pact that includes a player option for 2024.

The Padres did not confirm that a deal was officially done; financial terms were not released.

In 47 games with the New York Yankees in 2022, Carpenter hit .360, slugged 15 home runs, and tallied 37 RBI.

Over his 12-year career, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals, the three-time National League All-Star has played first base, second base, third base, left field and right field.

Carpenter mostly served as a right fielder or designated hitter in his lone season with the Bronx Bombers.

