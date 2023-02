SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres and starting pitcher Yu Darvish have reportedly agreed on a six-year, $108 million contract extension.

Darvish, 36, remains in San Diego through 2028 under the new deal, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and AJ Cassavell reported, citing sources.

Padres officials did not confirm the deal.

In 2022, the five-time All-Star went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA.

Darvish recorded his 3,000th career strikeout in a Sept. 3, 2022, game at Dodger Stadium.