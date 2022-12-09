San Diego Padres formally announce signing of Xander Bogaerts to 11-year deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres made it official Friday, announcing the signing of free agent infielder Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year deal.

The contract’s financial terms were not released by the team, but several publications have reported the deal was worth up to $280 million.

Bogaerts, 30, joins the Friars after having played the first 10 years of his Major League career with the Boston Red Sox organization.

The four-time All-Star was a member of Boston’s World Series championship teams in 2013 and 2018.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller stated in a press release, “We are very excited to add Xander to the San Diego Padres. His consistency and top-level production places him among the best players in our game. Xander’s makeup and championship pedigree are a strong fit for our team as we look to achieve our goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego.”

With the arrival of Bogaerts to man the shortstop position, there’s been speculation among MLB insiders that the Padres could shift the team’s 2022 starting shortstop, Ha-seong Kim, to second base.

Should Kim move to second, All-Star second baseman Jake Cronenworth would be the likely candidate to fill San Diego’s vacant first base spot.

The infield maneuvering could then see Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres’ starting shortstop prior to missing the 2022 season due to injury and suspension, take an outfield position.

According to the Padres, Bogaerts will wear uniform No. 2; Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham will be choosing a new number at a later date.