Reports: Padres, pitcher Seth Lugo agree to 2-year deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres and free agent pitcher Seth Lugo have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported the signing Monday morning, with sources informing The Athletic that the deal was $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after 2023.

Lugo began his Major League career with the New York Mets and pitched mostly in a relief role, but he also started 38 games during this seven-year run with the team.

The 33-year-old right-hander is believed to be filling one of the Padres’ open starting rotation spots.