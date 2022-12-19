Watch Now
Reports: Padres, pitcher Seth Lugo agree to 2-year deal

John Minchillo/AP
New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo (67) delivers against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in New York.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Dec 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres and free agent pitcher Seth Lugo have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported the signing Monday morning, with sources informing The Athletic that the deal was $15 million over two years, with a player opt-out after 2023.

Lugo began his Major League career with the New York Mets and pitched mostly in a relief role, but he also started 38 games during this seven-year run with the team.

The 33-year-old right-hander is believed to be filling one of the Padres’ open starting rotation spots.

