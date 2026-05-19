The Streamline: What we know so far about the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego

Here is what you need to know in the May 19, 2026, Streamline newsletter :

The community is grieving after three people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont.

This morning, we’re bringing you the latest on the investigation, including details about the suspected gunmen and what authorities have uncovered so far.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, May 19 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, May 19

TOP STORY

Here is what we know so far about Monday's deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego:



The suspected shooters, according to the San Diego Police Department, were 17 and 18 years old and both male.



San Diego Police Department Chief Scott Wahl said the 17-year-old suspect's mother called police just before 9:40 a.m. to report her son as a runaway, saying she believed he was suicidal. As she provided more information, police determined the situation was more serious.



"Several of her weapons were missing. Her vehicle was missing, in addition to her son. She also said that she was, her son was with a companion and that they were dressed in camo," Wahl said at a press conference.



Police used license plate reader technology to track the vehicle the teens were using to the Fashion Valley area. SDPD "dispatched officers to the mall area as a possible threat location." However, the two teens were not located there.



San Diego Unified School District said the 17-year-old has attended iHigh Virtual Academy since 2021. From 2024 to 2025, he was also a member of the Madison High School wrestling team.



ABC 10News is still gathering additional information on the other suspected gunman.

Timeline of events:



On Monday, at around 11:40 a.m., police received multiple reports of gunfire at the Islamic Center of San Diego on 7050 Eckstrom Avenue.



Police arrived within four minutes and found three men dead, including an on-duty security guard. A witness reported two bursts of gunfire, possibly up to 30 high-caliber shots.



Massive deployment of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in the immediate neighborhood, with evacuations of the mosque and educational facility for young children. Road closures and lockdowns at nearby public schools were put into effect.



As the events were unfolding at the mosque, a shooting was reported on Salerno Street — just south of the Islamic Center — in which a landscaper was shot at but not injured.



Moments later, authorities found a stopped vehicle on Hatton Street with the bodies of the suspects inside, believed to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.



All road closures in the area of the shooting were lifted by San Diego police early Tuesday morning. Additionally, the Balboa Avenue off-ramps to north and south Interstate 805 were reopened by 5:30 a.m., Caltrans said.

Hate crime investigation:



SDPD Chief Wahl confirmed the case is being investigated as a suspected hate crime.



Mayor Todd Gloria said he wanted to "assure our Muslim community that we will do everything to make sure that you can feel safe in this city ... And no resource will be spared in making sure that our religious institutions and locations are protected in this sensitive time."



Tazheen Nizam, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in San Diego, condemned the attack, saying, "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this attack. No one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or studying at an elementary school. We are working to learn more about this incident, and we encourage everyone to keep this community in your prayers."



Gov. Gavin Newsom said of the shooting, "Today, this community space was shattered by gunfire," he stated. "California sends our deepest condolences to the families and communities impacted by today's shooting. Worshippers anywhere should not have to fear for their lives. Hate has no place in California, and we will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith."

CONTINUING COVERAGE :



City News Service contributed to this report.

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who was convicted of lying during testimony at the O.J. Simpson murder trial, has died. He was 74.

Fuhrman was one of the first two police detectives sent to investigate the 1994 killings of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Furhman reported finding a bloody glove at Simpson’s home but his credibility came under attack during the trial as the defense raised the prospect of racial bias.

Under cross-examination, Fuhrman testified he had never made anti-Black racial slurs over the previous 10 years, but a recording made by an aspiring screenwriter showed he had done so repeatedly.

A coroner said Monday that Fuhrman died May 12 in Idaho, where he had moved years ago.

Story by Rebecca Boone and Hallie Golden, Associated Press



CONSUMER

Traveling can already be pricey, and a delayed flight could only add more to the costs.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has a warning for travelers to return their rental cars on time:





WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The City of Oceanside has unanimously approved a new ordinance to crack down on illegal fireworks by imposing fines and using drones for enforcement, targeting problem areas ahead of the Fourth of July.

WATCH — North County reporter Ava Kershner breaks down the city’s new regulations:

Oceanside to target illegal fireworks with fines, drones

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