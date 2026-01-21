The Streamline: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Here is some of what you need to know in the Jan. 21, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

San Diego police arrested two people accused of killing a couple in Grant Hill while one of the victim’s three young children sat in a vehicle nearby. We’re learning more about the victims and how investigators tracked down the suspects.

Plus, a construction project on Friars Road in Grantville may be complete, but some area residents say the changes are putting bicyclists in danger. We’re following through on their concerns about this busy stretch.

And, if you’re looking for a side hustle, your washer and dryer could be your ticket to extra income. Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how laundry is becoming a surprisingly lucrative gig.

THE STREAMLINE

The Streamline: Wednesday, Jan. 21

TOP STORY

San Diego police arrested two people linked to a double murder in the Grant Hill neighborhood.

On Jan. 19, 31-year-old Ruben Chavez and his 28-year-old girlfriend Evelyn Virgen were found dead on 27th Street, while Virgen’s three young children were discovered unharmed in a vehicle nearby.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives identified the suspects in the killings as 25-year-old Princess Perez – Chavez’s former girlfriend – and Perez’s current boyfriend, 21-year-old Ramses “Rex” Morales.

Homicide Unit detectives determined the victims were involved in an ongoing dispute with Perez and Morales, who allegedly were in the area of the shooting when it occurred but fled before police arrived.

Later on in the day, Morales and Perez were detained at the San Ysidro Port of Entry as they re-entered the U.S. from Mexico. Both were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

WATCH — Karina Vargas reports from 27th Street where a memorial for the victims continues to grow:

San Diego police arrest 2 people in deadly Grant Hill shooting

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Some parts of Morena Boulevard are back open this morning, but repairs on a massive sinkhole continue.

According to the City of San Diego, two of the three southbound Morena Blvd. lanes are open for traffic. The northbound Morena Blvd. lane between Linda Vista Road and Cushman Avenue is also open.

However, Sherman Street is closed as of this morning with an expectation of reopening later in the evening.

A water main break last week led to the formation of the large sinkhole and the loss of water service for numerous residents and businesses in the immediate area.

CONSUMER

More San Diegans are turning to laundry to make some extra cash, thanks to the on-demand platform Poplin.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how you can start a side hustle with your own washer and dryer:

San Diego couple turns laundry side gig into bill-paying business through app service

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

KGTV

Caltrans recently wrapped up an $8 million construction project on Friars Road in San Diego’s Grantville area, reconfiguring entrances to Interstates 8 and 15 and adding new bike lanes.

However, a road safety advocate is raising concerns about the design, saying the new green bike lanes are too dangerous for cyclists.

The lanes stretch from near Rancho Mission Road and cut over the interstate 15 overpass. Laura Keenan from Families for Safe Streets told ABC 10News the narrow design puts riders at risk.

"Drivers are crossing into the bike lane because it's so narrow. There's no room. There's no protection. And there needs to be protection for the speed and volume of traffic," Keenan said.

The project was designed to handle increased traffic from the new Civita neighborhood in Mission Valley.

While Caltrans said the westbound lane includes a 5-foot bike lane with a 2-foot buffer, that setup is only in a small portion of the road.

Keenan wants all government agencies to prioritize cyclist safety over aesthetics.

ABC 10News contacted Caltrans with Keenan’s concerns, but the agency did not immediately respond.

