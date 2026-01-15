Large sinkhole on Morena Blvd. forces lane closures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A sinkhole formed in San Diego’s Morena neighborhood overnight, forcing the closure of multiple Morena Boulevard lanes Thursday morning.

A San Diego police official said the sinkhole formed on Morena Boulevard and Napa Street at around midnight due to a water main break in the area.

As of 9 a.m., all lanes on southbound Morena Boulevard — between W. Morena Blvd. and Linda Vista Road — were shut down due to the repair efforts.

One northbound Morena Boulevard lane — between Linda Vista Road and Cushman Avenue — is closed.

The SDPD official told ABC 10News a Sig Alert for the incident was expected to last 24-48 hours.

The cause of the main break is under investigation; city officials said customers impacted by the main break can obtain water from water wagons in the 900 block of Morena Blvd.

KGTV