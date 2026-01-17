Sinkhole repairs on Morena Street expected to be completed Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Street closures caused by a sinkhole in the Morena neighborhood are expected to remain in place until Tuesday, according to San Diego officials.

All southbound lanes on Morena Boulevard are closed between West Morena Boulevard and Linda Vista Road, and one northbound lane remains closed between Linda Vista Road and Cushman Avenue.

"City crews have completed the repairs to the 8-inch pipe that broke early Thursday morning in the Morena neighborhood. SDG&E and AT&T crews will need additional time to work on their lines in the area," city officials posted Friday night on X.

"Following the completion of SDG&E and AT&T work, the trench will be refilled and the water main can be put back into service. If the repairs are completed as anticipated, the roads will reopen on Tuesday evening."

The sinkhole was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at Morena Boulevard and Napa Street.

Impacted utility customers can receive water from water wagons in the 900 block of Morena Boulevard, officials said.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.