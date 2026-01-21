Tio Leo's reopens after Morena Blvd sinkhole forces 5-day closure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A massive sinkhole that formed last Thursday on Morena Boulevard forced Tio Leo's Mexican Restaurant to shut down for five days, dealing a significant financial blow to the popular Mexican eatery and live music venue.

However, Tuesday is a happy day for owner Frank Sciuto.

Sciuto reopened the restaurant on Tuesday after city crews completed repairs to an 8-inch water pipe that broke and created the sinkhole at the intersection of Morena Boulevard and Napa/Sherman Street.

Tio Leo's serves as both a popular Mexican restaurant and live music venue, hosting performances six nights a week.

"Walking in through the back door, of course, and then seeing actually customers eating is such a relief," Sciuto said. "Maybe we can make up for lost, lost days," Sciuto said.

The City of San Diego said crews were completing repairs to the broken pipe and expected to reopen the intersection on Tuesday evening. The pipe break caused a water main break that formed the massive sinkhole.

When the break occurred, SDG&E first worked to shut off power and gas lines so crews could safely access and repair the underground pipe. That process shut off water and gas service to Tio Leo's.

"Can't cook without gas, and of course running water, washing dishes, and just the sanitary issues of the bathrooms," Sciuto said.

After making the difficult decision to temporarily close due to the sinkhole, Sciuto said the uncertainty about when they could reopen became increasingly stressful.

"It was day by day," Sciuto said.

The closure came at a particularly bad time for the business, which missed out on revenue during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

"Unfortunately, it was Martin Luther King weekend, and you know, usually it's a good weekend for us. We're very busy, especially on Sunday night because people are off, etc.," Sciuto said.

The unexpected closure forced Sciuto to dip into his savings to keep the business afloat and continue paying his employees.

"Restaurants in general operate on a very slim margin," Sciuto said. "Losing your daily sales is stressful."

Sciuto said he's excited to have everyone back at the restaurant.

During the five-day closure, Sciuto contacted the City's Risk Management department to file a claim and seek reimbursement for lost business revenue.

The City of San Diego wrote ABC 10News that businesses that sustained property damage from the recent sinkhole incident may submit claims to the City.

"The City’s Risk Management Department reviews claims and evaluates them on a case-by-case basis in accordance with established procedures. Submitting a claim does not guarantee reimbursement, and each claim is assessed based on the specific facts and documentation provided. We are unable to comment on individual claims, but Risk Management can provide general guidance on the process. Information on how to submit a claim and general information regarding the claims process can be found on Risk Management’s Public Liability webpage under the FAQs [sandiego.gov] ."

The City also sent another update on Tuesday afternoon on the current status of the sinkhole repairs:

"Work is progressing on repairs to the roadway after a water main break in the Morena Neighborhood. Morena Boulevard is on schedule to partially reopen around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Two of the three southbound lanes will reopen , as well as the northbound lane between Linda Vista Road and Cushman Ave. Sherman Street remains closed. If repairs are finished as anticipated, it will reopen on Wednesday evening. Drivers are encouraged to continue to avoid the area, if possible, until all repairs are complete."