San Diego police: 2 people found dead in Grant Hill, 3 young children discovered in vehicle nearby

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were found dead on a Grant Hill street early Monday morning, according to San Diego police.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 27th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing two people bloody and down on the roadway.

Responding officers arrived to find a male and female, and police said they were believed to be “victims of homicidal violence.”

The male victim was described as Hispanic, in his late 20s/early 30s; the female victim was described as Hispanic in her late 20s/early 30s.

In a statement, SDPD officials said, “Officers looked inside a vehicle parked near the victims and observed three young children, all under the age of two, seemingly unharmed inside. These children were taken into protective custody.”

No other details on the investigation were released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.