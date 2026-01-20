San Diego police arrest 2 people in deadly Grant Hill shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Grant Hill, San Diego Police Department officials announced Tuesday.

SDPD officials said Ramses “Rex” Morales and Princess Perez, both 25 years old, were taken into custody after detectives identified them as suspects in the deaths of 31-year-old Ruben Chavez and 28-year-old Evelyn Virgen.

On Jan. 19, just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of 27th Street after a witness reported seeing two people bloody and lying on the street.

Officers arrived to find Chavez and Virgen with gunshot wounds, and despite life-saving efforts, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, officers spotted three young children — all under the age of 2 — inside a vehicle that was parked near the victims. The children, who appeared unharmed, were determined to be Virgen’s, and the vehicle was registered to Virgen, police added.

The children were taken into protective custody, according to police.

During their investigation, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives learned Chavez and Virgen were dating and “they had both been involved in an ongoing dispute with Chavez’s ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Princess Perez, and her current boyfriend, 25-year-old Ramses “Rex” Morales. Both Perez and Morales had been in the area when the shooting occurred but fled prior to police arrival.”

On Jan. 19, at around 10:05 a.m., Morales and Perez were located at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and detained by U.S. Border Patrol as they tried to re-enter the U.S.

After the pair were processed and interviewed by homicide detectives, Morales was booked into San Diego County Jail and Perez was booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility, each on two counts of murder, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.