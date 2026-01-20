Business frustration continues amid Morena sinkhole

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s hard to miss the massive sinkhole on Morena Boulevard; Crews were still hard at work on a holiday, trying to fix it.

The disruption is obvious for drivers, but also for the businesses along the street, who say some haven't had water service in days.

Last Thursday morning is when, according to Nicolas Ferretti, chaos erupted.

“We go outside, and we just see flooding everywhere,” said Ferretti, who manages Wholesale Flowers and Supplies.

A water main broke, causing the road to cave in.

Ferretti started getting calls from employees unable to get to work.

“So for us, we were just having trouble with traffic control and getting people to our business, and then they actually, during like the emergency clean up and repair of it, they clipped a power line, and they shut power off to our business,” said Ferretti.

The lights are on now, but other businesses in the area had bigger problems.

“Unfortunately, our neighbors, Tio Leo, had their water shut off, so they have been out of business, haven't been able to work for the last 4-5 days,” said Ferretti.

Dave Depew, owner of Grinder Gym, said when he saw the sinkhole, he felt a little deja vu.

“In 2022, we had a major sinkhole on the other side. We had a massive amount of water flood into the sewer system and come up in, in our, in our space and so there was a major clean up that had to had to had to happen,” said Depew.

This time around, he was a bit more prepared.

“I ordered porta-potties, so minimal impact as far as inside the facility, said Depew.

Even with the power and the water back on, the businesses are still feeling the impact days later.

“Some have decided to take a few days off from the gym," said Depew.

“It's both my customers and my employees have had a really hard time with the detours now because that road is completely shut off, and Morena is a main avenue, so getting to us has been a huge challenge,” said Ferretti.

The City of San Diego said if the repairs go smoothly, the road is expected to reopen Tuesday evening.

