The Streamline: La Mesa Police officer to be laid to rest; consumers warned of fake bank calls

In the Streamline newsletter for October 28:

The funeral for La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was killed while on duty, is being held today at an East County church. We have details on the procession that begins at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 a.m.

Also, as many local families go without paychecks because of the government shutdown, a North County nonprofit group is stepping up to help.

Meteorologist Megan Parry has the details on a warm-up happening across San Diego County today in her microclimate forecasts.

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, Oct. 28 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, Oct. 28

TOP STORY:

Mourning family members and law enforcement colleagues will gather Tuesday to honor the life, service and ultimate sacrifice of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was fatally struck by a DUI suspect's car last week as she was assisting a motorist at the scene of a College Area freeway accident.

A ceremonial motorcade from Mission Valley to Rancho San Diego will precede the late-morning funeral services for Craven. The motorcade is slated to depart Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley at 7:30 a.m., and will then proceed on Interstate 15, state Route 52, SR-125, SR-94 and Campo Road to Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road, according to La Mesa Police.

ABC 10News The motorcade is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. at Snapdragon Stadium and will proceed on Interstate 15, State Route 52, SR-125, SR-94 and Campo Road to Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road, according to police.

Craven died late on the evening of Oct. 20 when a sedan hit her and a driver she was assisting on Interstate 8 near Fairmount Avenue.

Also killed was the stranded motorist, 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris of San Diego, who had gotten into a five-vehicle pileup that left his car overturned on the freeway. Both he and Craven -- a Bend, Oregon, native who had celebrated her 25th birthday 13 days earlier -- died at the scene of the crash.

The 38-year-old La Mesa man, who had been driving the car that struck Craven and Morris, was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderately serious injuries and later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, CHP public affairs Officer Michael Wessendorf said.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Abel Alcantar.

Several other people involved in the series of crashes also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Highway Patrol reported.

Craven's death in the line of duty has prompted profuse expressions of sorrow and support from the agency she served, as well as from other area law enforcement officials and community leaders.

The La Mesa Police Officers' Association is conducting a donation campaign with a goal of raising $75,000 to help support Craven's family. As of Tuesday morning the effort had garnered $55,351.

RELATED COVERAGE:



Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on state Route 163 in the Mission Valley area early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened southbound SR-163 near Friars Road just after 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said one vehicle involved in the wreck burst into flames, and the agency confirmed at least one person died in the incident.

Due to the emergency response, multiple southbound lanes were shut down for about an hour.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately known.

CONSUMER:

Scammers are becoming more convincing these days, with some even posing as your bank to get your account information.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau shows the warning signs you need to know if you get these phone calls:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The North County-based nonprofit Interfaith Community Services is stepping up to help those impacted by federal funding cuts.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill has more information on the new fund that's been set up for people feeling the immediate effects of the ongoing government shutdown:

Fund created to help amid federal funding cuts

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: